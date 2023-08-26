Rebels in Niger say only French ambassador should leave their country

RABAT, August 25. /TASS/. The French ambassador to Niger was the only one asked to leave the country within the 48-hour time period, Al Hadath television channel reported on Saturday citing an aide of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

According to the aide, it was only French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte, who was ordered to leave the country within the 48-hour time period.

Tchiani’s aide refuted a number of earlier media reports, including by AFP, that the country ordered the deportation of ambassadors from the United States, Germany and Nigeria.

AFP earlier reported that German, US, Nigerian ambassadors were given two days to leave Niger. The news agency later reported on its X social network (formerly known as Twitter) page that the statements were untrue and be deleted.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Niger’s membership in the organization and imposed tough sanctions on the country. Apart from that, ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels set Bazoum free and warned about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released.

On August 10, Tchiani signed a decree on forming a new interim government of 20 ministers, both military and civilian.