Rebels in Niger give German ambassador two days to leave country — agency

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Rebel leaders in Niger have demanded that the German ambassador leave the country within 48 hours, AFP news agency reported citing a statement from the rebel-controlled Foreign Ministry of Niger.

According to the statement, the German ambassador refused to come to the ministry after he had been officially invited and because of "the German government’s policy that contradicts the country’s interests," the authorities on Niger "decided to withdraw the previously approved candidacy of Olivier Schnakenberg and ordered him to leave the territory of Niger within the 48-hour period.".