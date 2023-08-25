Prigozhin’s family certain he died in plane crash — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. Family of Wagner PMC Founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has no doubts that he died in a plane crash in Russia’s Tver Region, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We stay in contact with Prigozhin’s family. They are certain and they told us yesterday that there can be no doubts that Zhenya [Prigozhin] died," Lukashenko told reporters.

The Embraer passenger jet plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary information, 10 people were aboard, all of them were killed in the crash. The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia said that Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger. A criminal case over charges of violation of air transport safety rules has been initiated.