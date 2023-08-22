BRICS can offer world new model of international relations — Brazilian president

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 22. /TASS/. BRICS, a group that brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, could be an example of a new, alternative model of international relations, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"We can change the customs and practices that have so far prevailed in international affairs," he said in a weekly interview on his social media.

He said he believes the world will see massive changes in the coming years.

"When we talk about Brazil and BRICS, we are showing that it is possible to create a new world. We don't want to argue with anyone. We want integration between continents and equal conditions for all," Lula da Silva said.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 and is set to be the largest meeting of heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Invitations have been sent to the leaders of 54 African countries. The Russian delegation at the event will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate by video link. According to the Kremlin, the summit will conclude by passing the Johannesburg Declaration of the 15th BRICS summit.