Niger residents prepare for intervention, recruit volunteers to help army — news agency

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. Residents of Niger are preparing for a possible intervention and are calling for mass recruitment of volunteers to counter the threat from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Associated Press news agency reported.

According to the report, the volunteers will have to assist the army in case of foreign intervention. Amsarou Bako, one of the founders of the initiative, said they plan to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers across the country who will fight, provide medical care and logistics. "It’s an eventuality. We need to be ready whenever it happens," he added.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara earlier said on his return from the summit in Abuja on August 10 that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger "as soon as possible." The AFP news agency quoted him as saying that the chiefs of staff would hold several more meetings to finalize details. Ouattara emphasized that Cote d'Ivoire would contribute a battalion of 850 and 1,100 men for the operation, and that Benin, Nigeria and other countries would participate, too.

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's Presidential Guard mutinied and announced the removal of President Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. Bazoum remains in custody at his residence, but has communicated over phone with leaders and representatives of other countries.

Leaders of ECOWAS, which includes Niger, have demanded that the rebels release Bazoum by August 7, threatening to use force if necessary. However, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso said they would back Niger rebels. With the ECOWAS ultimatum unheeded, community leaders met again in the Nigerian capital on August 10.