NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. The losses of the armed forces of Ukraine are estimated at between 300,000 and 350,000 dead, said Col. (ret.) Douglas Macgregor, the former advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Donald Trump administration.

In an interview to a YouTube channel, Jeremy Ryan Slate, the former official said that after receiving military aid from the West, the Kiev government launched a counter-offensive "that has continued all the way through June and into July."

"And now as we go into August, it seems to have completely sputtered out," Macgregor said. "These attacks have utterly bled Ukraine white."

"Ukrainian forces are really in terrible shape. They're a skeletal version of what they were just a year ago," he added. "We think that Ukrainians have lost somewhere between 300 to 350 thousands dead, maybe more, hundreds of thousands of wounded."

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported on July 11 that the Ukrainian army’s losses had exceeded 26,000 since Kiev launched its counter-offensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve any success in any of the frontline areas.