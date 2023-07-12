NATO breeds instability, aggression — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance breeds instability and aggression but still, Russia and China did not create a bloc against NATO, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When commenting on NATO’s statements that it views cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as a threat, Peskov said: "Such statements indicate a misunderstanding of the essence of Russia-China relations." "Our relations have never been aimed against third countries or alliances in any way, even though we are talking about alliances that are aggressive in nature. It’s not an alliance that was conceived, created and built with the goal of ensuring stability and security. It is an offensive alliance. It is an alliance that breeds instability and aggression," Peskov stressed.

However, in his words, Russia-China relations have never been aimed against anyone. "Our relations bring peace and stability to the region. They provide prosperity to the two countries’ people, as well as to people in many regions, through creating common synergy for economic [development]," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

On Tuesday, NATO countries participating in the Vilnius summit adopted a communique stating, in particular, that China’s "ambitions and coercive policies" challenge the bloc’s interests, security and values. The NATO members expressed concern about the expansion and diversification of China’s nuclear arsenal. NATO also believes that the deepening strategic partnership between China and Russia runs counter to its values and interests. The communique adds that the EU and NATO will coordinate their steps "to address the systemic challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China to Euro-Atlantic security."