Ukraine files lawsuit against Iran in UN court of justice over plane downed in 2020

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is filing a lawsuit against Iran in the UN International Court of Justice over a passenger plane that was shot down in 2020, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"The coordination group intends to continue its collective efforts to ensure that Iran is held accountable for the illegal shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 by referring the dispute to the International Court of Justice as soon as possible," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

The statement said that the international group, which includes members from Canada, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Sweden, to coordinate aid to the victims of Flight PS752 crash, noted that "no agreement has been reached between Iran and the coordination group to organize arbitration under Article 14 of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation."

Flight PS752 performed by a Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after departing Tehran Airport for Kiev on January 8, 2020. Among the 176 people that were killed were citizens of Afghanistan, the UK, Germany, Iran, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine. On Jan. 11, the Iranian military said that it shot down the Boeing, mistaking the plane for an "enemy target" as it was flying near a military facility. Tehran sent Kiev a draft technical report on the causes of the crash. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called it an attempt to conceal the true causes of the crash.