UNESCO denies involvement in movement of relics from Kiev Pechersk Lavra

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is not involved in the relocation of relics from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, the organization's spokesman Thomas Mallard told TASS on Monday.

UNESCO is not involved in the transfer of cultural property mentioned in a statement by Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR, Mallard said when asked to comment on an SVR news release to the effect preparations for such relocation were in progress with UNESCO taking part.

UNESCO’s official did not specify whether negotiations had been held with Ukraine or if the organization had approved the transfer of the valuables, as well as details of their possible arrival in Europe.

On Monday, the SVR press office released a statement by SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin. In particular, he pointed out that, according to information coming in, "the globalist elites, known for their habit of appropriating others’ assets, are stepping up their efforts to plunder Ukraine."

"According to the SVR, an agreement has been reached between the Kiev authorities and UNESCO on the removal of Christian valuables, including holy relics, from the territory of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra and their subsequent transfer to museums in Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of 'saving them from Russian missile attacks'," the statement reads. Naryshkin also said that an inventory of church property had already been taken and financial resources allocated to transport the items to Europe. Vehicles have been prepared. Some of them are equipped with refrigeration units.