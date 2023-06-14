Introduction of NATO troops to Ukraine impossible, out of question — EU Military Staff

PARIS, June 14. /TASS/. An introduction of NATO forces on Ukrainian territory is impossible, this is not on the alliance’s table and will not be, says Herve Blejean, Director-General of the European Union Military Staff, who commands the EU training mission for Ukrainian servicemen.

"This is out of the question. To send ground troops to Ukraine means to become a party to the conflict and enter a state of war with Russia. No one wants that, neither NATO, nor the EU," he said on France’s LCI, commenting on remarks made by NATO ex-Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who considers such option possible. "We are not party to the conflict and we will not become one."

Talking about the destruction of Western weapons in Ukraine, Blejean noted that this is something that one must be prepared for.

"There will be casualties, they exist on both sides now, and I am also talking about modern equipment, shipped by the West. We do not ship them [to Kiev] Leopard tanks to be put on display," he said.

According to the official, the Ukrainian counteroffensive "would not lead to an end of the conflict regardless of the result."

"They will not be able to return all territories during this counteroffensive. Of course, there will be some outcome, after which they may get a desire to carry out other counteroffensive: the second, the third one," Blejean said.

On June 7, The Guardian quoted Rasmussen, who said that a number of NATO states may introduce ground forces to Ukraine "on individual basis." In his opinion, if Kiev fails to obtain anything during the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, then Poland and Baltic states could deploy its forces in Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by shipping weapons and training personnel. According to the minister, "hundreds of Western instructors operate directly on the ground; they show the Ukrainians how the shipped weapons shoot.".