IAEA chief’s visit to Zaporozhye nuke plant postponed until June 15 — adviser

MELITOPOL, June 14. /TASS/. A visit by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi who was expected to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant later on Wednesday has been postponed until June 15, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, told TASS.

"[His] mission has been put off till next day," Karchaa said, without elaborating.

Earlier, several media reports announced said Grossi would visit the Zaporozhye nuke plant on Wednesday. On June 13, the IAEA chief visited Kiev. Following a news conference in the Ukrainian capital, he said that he would go to the power plant where he would spend a few hours to assess the situation.