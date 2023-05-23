Interaction between US B-1 bombers, Russia’s Su-27 fighter jet was safe — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 23. /TASS/. The interaction between two US bombers and a Russian Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea was "safe and professional," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We do have two B-1 bombers that are part of a bomber Task Force, which of course is an Air Force Global Strike command formation that we fly regularly around the world in various countries. This is a long-planned exercise in Europe. And my understanding is that it was a safe and professional interaction with Russian aircraft," he said at a news conference.

Russia’s National Defense Management Center said earlier that an Su-27 jet had been scrambled to intercept two US В-1В strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea.