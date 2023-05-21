Greece’s ruling New Democracy winning 41.12% at parliamentary polls — interior ministry

ATHENS, May 21. /TASS/. Greece’s ruling New Democracy party led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is securing 41.12% of votes at Sunday’s parliamentary elections, the Greek interior ministry said after counting 34.12% of ballots.

The key opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA) of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, is scoring 20.07% of votes. Next are the left-wing PASOK - Movement for Change with 12.50%, the Communist Party with 6.80%, and the right-wing party Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) with 4.51%.

Other parties are not surpassing the three-percent threshold necessary to win seats in parliament. All of them account for 15% of votes.