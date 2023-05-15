Zelensky says goal of his EU visits was to prepare for counteroffensive

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the main reason he visited several European states was to prepare active actions at the front, according to a readout of his statements posted on Zelensky’s website on Monday.

During the visits to Italy, Germany, France and the UK, important agreements were reached, Zelensky said. "Really important, powerful defense packages. These are the agreements," the Ukrainian leader said.

The goal of Zelensky’s "visits to European capitals was to prepare for active actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front to liberate the occupied territories," according to the readout.

"The Head of State emphasized that the negotiations also concerned the creation of a coalition of fighter jets for Ukraine and preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius," the readout said.

On Sunday, Zelensky traveled to Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Prior to that, he visited Germany, where he discussed an increase in military aid for Kiev. The Ukrainian president also visited Rome and the Vatican, meeting with Italian leaders and Pope Francis. He is currently in the UK for talks with the country's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.