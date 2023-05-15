IN BRIEF: Erdogan’s alliance wins parliamentary vote, while presidential runoff looms

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. No presidential candidate managed to secure a first-round victory in Turkey’s presidential election on May 14, with incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receiving 49.4% of the vote and the opposition’s candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu getting nearly 45%. The runoff round is expected to be held on May 28.

The People’s Alliance, headed by the pro-presidential Justice and Development Party, is in the lead in the parliamentary election with 49.4% of the vote, while the Nation Alliance, led by Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People's Party, has garnered 35.1%.

TASS has collected the key facts about the outcome of the Turkish elections.

Second round is inevitable

Erdogan was expected to win the election based on early results, as he was carrying 57-58% of the vote, but the incumbent president saw his chances of avoiding a runoff dwindle by Monday morning after Supreme Election Council chief Ahmet Yener announced that the head of state had 49.4% of the vote.

According to the latest data, the main opposition candidate, Kilicdaroglu, received 45% of the vote, while Sinan Ogan, who represented the ATA Alliance, got 5.2%. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are now expected to compete for Ogan’s voters.

Outcome of parliamentary election

The People's Alliance has won the parliamentary election with 49.4% of the vote. According to the state-run TRT TV channel, it will get 321 seats in the 600-seat parliament. According to the latest data, the opposition’s Nation Alliance will receive 213 seats.

Record voter turnout

People came out in droves to cast their vote as turnout reached a record high of 88.9%, according to the latest data from Turkey's Supreme Election Council. The turnout was 86.2% in the previous presidential election.

Increased interest in elections

Earlier, TASS correspondents in Ankara and Istanbul could see journalists from almost every country in the world flocking to Turkey’s two major cities. That is because the elections come at an important time in the Republic of Turkey’s history as the country will turn 100 on October 29 and the current government linked many of its projects and plans to the upcoming anniversary. Besides, in recent years, Ankara has managed not just to increase its global political clout but to become a mediator in many conflicts both in the region and beyond.

Russia’s position

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the Kremlin was keeping "a very close eye" on the Turkish elections and would "respect" any choice the Turkish people make. He pointed out that Turkey was "a developed democracy and a strong, sovereign country" capable of ensuring election transparency and "preventing any illegal activities."

Shortly before the vote, Kilicdaroglu alleged that Russia was behind some "montages, conspiracies, and tapes" related to Turkey’s elections, and warned Moscow against interfering in the election process. When commenting on these statements, Erdogan stressed that he would not allow his rival to attack Russia. Peskov, too, refuted rumors about Moscow’s alleged interference in Turkey’s elections. He said in response to a TASS request for comment that "it is out of the question."

Celebrations in Ankara and Istanbul

Although none of the presidential candidates secured a first-round victory, supporters of both the current authorities and the opposition took to the streets of Ankara and Istanbul on Sunday night. Celebrations took place in a peaceful atmosphere. Late at night, Erdogan addressed his supporters in Ankara, saying that "democracy won" in the May 14 elections and urging them to once again come to the polling stations in two weeks.