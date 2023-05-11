Serbia reiterates that it 'cannot and will not' impose sanctions on Russia

BELGRADE, May 11. /TASS/. Serbia cannot impose sanctions against the Russian Federation for political and moral reasons and has no intention of doing so, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Prva television on Thursday.

"The question [of imposing sanctions on Russia] is not a question of whether you are pro-Eastern or pro-Western, it’s a question of whether you are pro-Serbian <...>. Back in the early days of the conflict, we announced a [Serbian] Security Council decision saying that we denounce the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity for fundamental reasons, for that is a principle that should be valid for all countries, but we cannot and will not join the anti-Russian sanctions for political, economic, human and moral reasons, as we once used to be the victims of sanctions, too," Dacic, who is also Serbia’s first deputy prime minister, explained.

He said that Serbia has gotten used to being under permanent pressure from the West; that’s "their job," and this is how Westerners "earn their keep," he added.

"They would like everybody to have the same attitude toward Russia. We are in a precarious position, because we are facing issues with our own territorial integrity and Russia helps us protect that," Serbia’s top diplomat said.

After the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation following a Security Council meeting that although Serbia supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it will not impose sanctions against Russia. He also announced that Belgrade is suspending army and police drills with all foreign partners. He noted that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine to be brotherly nations, regrets what is going on in Eastern Europe and is ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.