BUDAPEST, May 5. /TASS/. Hungarians wish to see peace in Ukraine because a part of their neighboring country is an ancient land of the Hungarian people (known in Hungarian as Magyars), Victor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, said on Friday.

"Part of Ukraine is an ancient Hungarian land," he said in an interview with the Kossuth radio station. "We, Hungarians, are therefore doubly interested in seeing peace in Ukraine," he stressed.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) that the Hungarian people "have already paid an extremely high price" for the Ukrainian conflict. In his words, many members of the Hungarian community in Ukraine’s far-western Zakarpattia Region have been killed in action during combat operations.