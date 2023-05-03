Leaks about Zelensky's trip to Berlin could thwart preparations — portal

BERLIN, May 3. /TASS/. Ukraine is disappointed by leaked rumors about the possibility President Vladimir Zelensky may visit Berlin, the German portal t-online said, citing sources in Kiev on Wednesday.

Earlier, the TV channel N-TV said that Zelensky would arrive in Berlin on a visit on May 13.

"The Ukrainian government is seriously disappointed that confidential information about security policy appears to have been deliberately published in German media," the report said. "What has happened was ‘irresponsible’ and could ‘call into question’ the Ukrainian president’s possible visit."

According to N-TV, Zelensky's plane is scheduled to land on a military runway of Willy Brandt Berlin-Brandenburg Airport. It is expected that the Ukrainian president will stay at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. On May 14, the TV broadcaster said, Zelensky will be received by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After that the Ukrainian president is to make a trip to Aachen where he will receive the Charlemagne Prize.