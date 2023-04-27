Xi Jinping-Zelensky conversation is vital for resolving Ukrainian conflict — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, April 27. /TASS/. The conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky is a significant step toward the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday.

At a meeting of the Fourth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the city of Xi'an in northwest China, he said: "President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Zelensky at the initiative of the latter, the parties communicated directly. This is an important step taken by China to promote a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also quoted the minister as saying that the conversation between the two leaders "once again demonstrated China's consistent position to promote peace and negotiations."

Qin Gang attended the fourth meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China and the five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) from April 26 to 27. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats exchanged views on topical international and regional issues.

Xi Jinping on Wednesday had his first telephone conversation with Zelensky since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. The Chinese leader reiterated Beijing's willingness to facilitate a negotiating process to end the conflict.

Xi Jinping also announced his intention to send the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs "to Ukraine and other countries" to "discuss in detail with all interested parties the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis." According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the delegation will be headed by former ambassador to Russia Li Hui. The dates of his possible trip have not yet been specified.