Ugandan president confirms his participation in second Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will attend the second Russia-Africa Summit, due to be held in St. Petersburg in July, Museveni said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

"I will definitely come to St. Petersburg in July. In this issue, the political will is of crucial importance. It is not an issue of needs, but an issue of ideology. As long as you profess the ideology of equality and brotherhood, the other things are simply details," he said.

According to Museveni, relations between Russia and Uganda have always been excellent.

"We only had a short break after [President of the Soviet Union Mikhail] Gorbachev. It was an unstable period in Russia, and we did not cooperate then," the president said, pointing out that the relations stabilized again later.

"So we had a very good relationship with the Soviet Union, and now we have a very good relationship with Russia," the Ugandan president concluded.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg. The first summit was held on October 22-24, 2019 in Sochi under the slogan ‘For Peace, Security and Development.