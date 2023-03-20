Putin, Xi served sturgeon fish soup with pie, pomegranate sorbet for dinner

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping continued their discussion over dinner on Monday.

Seven dishes are featured on the menu: an appetizer made from Far Eastern seafood, pancakes with quail and mushrooms, sturgeon fish soup with a side dish of pie, and pomegranate sorbet. The main course consists of venison with cherry sauce, or nelma fish (Siberian white salmon) from the Pechora River with vegetables. The meal is to conclude with Pavlova for dessert.

Two wines from Russia’s Divnomorskoye Estate winery, 2020 vintage, "East Slope" and "West Slope," were selected to accompany the repast.