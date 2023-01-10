Protraction of conflict in Ukraine not in Europe’s interests — Hungary’s top diplomat

BUDAPEST, January 10. /TASS/. It is not in the interests of Hungary or Serbia that the armed conflict in Ukraine be prolonged, since the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions have negative effects on their economies, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday after talks with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic.

"Both of us are interested in establishing peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. The conflict’s protraction and possible escalation of combat operations create serious risks for our countries," he said, adding that "it may not look so serious" for those countries that are located thousands of kilometers away from the conflict area, "but those who are encouraging escalation or protracting the war are acting against our national interests," he said.

The Hungarian top diplomat stressed his country and Serbia feel the consequences of the war in Ukraine directly. The conflict in the neighboring country, in his words, affects their security and the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions harm their economies and trade. "Neither Hungarians nor Serbs are responsible for this war, but both peoples are paying for it," he said. "That is why we are interested in putting an end to the armed conflict as soon as possible."