Albanians forcibly seize power in Kosovo’s North Mitrovica — Serbian Cabinet

BELGRADE, December 14. /TASS/. Kosovar Albanians, supported by the police, seized power in the North Mitrovica municipality in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian government office for Kosovo and Metohija head Petar Petkovic announced Wednesday.

"Today, the Albanians have captured lawmaker seats belonging to Serbs in the Serbian municipality of Kosovska Mitrovica in a lawful assault and unilateral action, despite the fact that nobody voted for them and that they have no support from the Serbian people," Petkovic said.

According to the media, the Kosovars entered the municipality administration building and held a meeting of the municipality council under police protection, during which they appointed Albanian lawmakers. The appointed deputies were "sworn in," after which they "elected" the municipality head - Nedzad Ugljanin, also an Albanian.

According to Petkovic, these actions show Pristina’s desire to establish a "mono-ethnic Albanian municipality" and push all Serbs out of the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica.

"These events clearly show that the main goal of Pristina and [Prime Minister of Kosovo] Albin Kurti is to make sure that no Serbs remain in the north," Petkovic underscored.

On November 5, Serbians of Kosovo and Metohija abandoned all power institutions of the partially recognized Kosovo. The Serbians resorted to such measures after Kosovan authorities decided to fine everyone who did not change their Serbian vehicle license plates to Kosovan ones. In response, Pristina started appointing Kosovars to the abandoned posts and sent police from Pristina to police precincts in the north where Serbian policemen used to be stationed.