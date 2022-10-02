GERB-SDS bloc leads in parliamentary election in Bulgaria - exit poll

SOFIA, October 2. /TASS/. The coalition of the "Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria" (GERB) and "Union of Democratic Forces" (SDS) political parties lead the parliamentary election in Bulgaria, according to exit polls, presented on the BTV channel.

According to the polls, the coalition secured 25.5% of votes, followed by the "We Continue the Change" political movement (19%) and the "Movement for Rights and Freedoms" with 14.4% o votes.

The new parliament will also include representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (10.2%), the "Revival" party (10%), the "Democratic Bulgaria" bloc (7.9%) and the "There is Such a People" party (4.2%).