MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The police in Iran announced that a number of key instigators of the recent riots were detained in northwestern Iran. According to the police chief of the city of Urmia, Colonel Hassan Sheihnejad, the perpetrators were handed over to the judicial system for investigation of their cases.

"Following the recent riots in some districts of the city of Urmia, the police prioritized finding the cause of these incidents," he said, according to IRNA. "Their efforts resulted in the identification and apprehension of the rioters, including the organizers and key instigators. They were handed over to the judiciary for investigation of their crimes. The security of the people is the red line for the police, and all those who want to challenge the security of the people, must rest assured that they will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.."

On Thursday, Tasnim reported that Maryam Rajavi - leader of the US-supported Iranian opposition group - appeared during the recent riots. According to the report, Rajavi, who previously called herself a "President of the National Council of Iranian Resistance," stated her "claim for the office of the president of Iran during the transitional period" on social media. According to the news agency, Maryam Rajavi and her spouse Massoud Rajavi are responsible for the deaths of 17,000 innocent Iranians.

Massoud Rajavi is the founder of the "People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran." In the 1980s, this organization fought against the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran and carried out terror attacks. Later, the group moved to France and the US. During Saddam Hussein’s reign in Iraq, the organization operated from Iraqi territory and took part in the war against Iran. The organization was deemed terrorist not only in Iran, but also in the West. However, later, the US and the UK removed the organization from its blacklists. The group openly declares its goal to overthrow the current Iranian government.