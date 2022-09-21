Zelensky rules out peace talks with Russia

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ruled out the possibility of negotiations with Russia, according to his video address shown on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly.

"As for the talks between Ukraine and Russia, probably you have heard different words from Russia about the talks, as if they were ready for them. They talk about the talks but announce military mobilization. They talk about the talks but announce pseudo-referendums (that is how Kiev slammed referendums organized by the Donbass republics and Ukraine’s liberated territories - TASS)," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said that he ruled out a solution that would contradict the ‘peace formula’ presented by Ukraine.

"Those who speak of neutrality mean something else. They pretend to protect someone, but in reality they only protect their vested interests," he said.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that Moscow does not refuse to negotiate with Kiev. However, as Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine did not suit Western countries, so Kiev was ordered to disrupt the negotiations.