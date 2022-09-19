Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lowered into vault at Windsor Castle

LONDON, September 19. /TASS/. Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was lowered on Monday into a vault in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ceremony, broadcast by main British TV channels, was accompanied by the queen’s piper bringing the service to an end with a lament.

The memorial service for Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle was attended by family members, former and current members of the Royal Court, British Prime Minister Liz Truss, British governors-general, and heads of government of the states where the monarch of the United Kingdom is head of state. It ended up with a prayer of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Public events over the queen’s funeral ended with the singing of the British National Anthem. Afterwards, King Charles III and members of the royal family left the chapel and headed for Windsor Castle. Later in the evening, a private family service will be held at St George's Chapel.

On the same evening, the coffin of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip will be buried together in the chapel where her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, rest.