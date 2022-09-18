Britain stands silent in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. The United Kingdom held one-minute silence in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

Big Ben tolled to mark the beginning of the National Moment of Reflection at 20:00 local time (22:00 Moscow time).

Prime Minister Liz Tuss and her husband Hugh O'Leary took part in the ceremony, observing the minute of silence outside the prime minister’s residence in Downing Street.

According to Sky News, dozens of thousands of people in the country stood silent for the late Monarch for a minute, regardless of where they were.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III. The national mourning will last till Queen's funeral in the Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.