UK did not invite delegations of Russia, Belarus to Elizabeth II’s funeral — report

LONDON, September 13. /TASS/. The British government did not send invitations to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to representatives of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar, PA reported Tuesday citing its sources.

According to the report, the funeral ceremony on September 19 will be attended by about 500 high-level guests from all over the world. In particular, Iran will be represented at the level of ambassador. Earlier, participation in the ceremony was confirmed by US President Joe Biden and his spouse, as well as the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King of Spain Felipe VI and his spouse Letizia.

Russian embassy in the UK has not yet commented on the report to TASS. On September 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin’s personal attendance at the ceremony was not being considered.

Elizabeth II died on September 8, aged 96. She was the longest-ruling monarch in the UK history, ruling for 70 years and 7 months. Her eldest son Charles, 73, became the new monarch, now known as Charles III.

The funeral ceremony will take place in the Westminster Abbey in London on September 19. The queen will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in the Windsor Castle near London.