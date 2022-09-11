South Korean president plans to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — Yonhap

SEOUL, September 11. /TASS/. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the Yonhap news service reported on Sunday, citing the presidential office.

The funeral for the queen will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Yoon is then expected to travel to New York for a high-level week at the UN General Assembly, the report said.

Yoon earlier expressed condolences over the queen’s passing.

"She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity. Her kind heart and good deed will remain in our memories," the president said on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years, the longest ever in UK history. Her 73-year-old son succeeded her as a sovereign, adopting the royal name of Charles III.