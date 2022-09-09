Book of Condolence to be opened at British Embassy in Moscow over Queen Elizabeth II death

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. A Book of Condolence of the death of Queen Elizabeth II will be opened at the British Embassy in Moscow from September 12 to 16, the embassy said on Friday.

"The British Embassy will be opening a Book of Condolence at the British Embassy for members of the public, who wish to do so, to leave a message of remembrance, from Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September between the hours 9.30 to 15.00," it wrote on its VKontakte account.

According to the embassy, people may also leave their condolences on the official website of the royal family.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III. The Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death.