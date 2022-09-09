No official confirmation yet of Biden’s trip to Queen’s funeral — White House

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. US authorities follow the protocol with London choosing the participants of the burial ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II, but remarks by US President Joe Biden on his readiness to travel to the UK speak for themselves, White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists at a briefing on Friday.

Replying to a question as to whether the US leader was going to attend the monarch’s funeral, the press secretary said: "As you all know, there's a process, there's a call here, official protocol through which leaders are invited. So we are not going to get ahead of that protocol," she said.

One of the reporters noted that earlier, Biden had stated that he would probably go to the burial ceremony. "I'll just say, we just want to be mindful of the protocol. I let the President's statement stand for itself," Jean-Pierre responded.