PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. Former French minister Segolene Royal on Thursday condemned the propaganda campaign by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage that aims to prevent peace talks.

"Zelensky's fear-mongering propaganda has two goals," she said on BFM television. "The first goal is to motivate his army. When the Ukrainian president talks about torturing soldiers, it should affect the Ukrainian servicemen, mobilize them. It also serves as an obstacle to the peace process."

She said propaganda allegations by Kiev are unsubstantiated. "Zelensky talked about the shelling of the maternity hospital, but he could not prove it," she said.

According to Royal, such propaganda should be outlawed.

"It is necessary that the UN and the journalistic community establish a ban on the instrumentalization of fear," she said.

Royal has twice been a member of the French cabinet, serving as the minister for ecology. She also was French ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic. At the presidential elections in 2007, she received more than 46% of the vote in the second round, losing to Nicolas Sarkozy.