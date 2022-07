BELGRADE, August 1. /TASS/. Authorities of unrecognized Kosovo postpone the procedure of introducing the ban on Serbian documents until September 1.

"The government of Kosovo undertakes from Monday, August 1, 2022, to postpone implementation of two decisions dated June 29, 2022 until September 1, 2022, when all barricades will be removed and full freedom [of movement] in Northern Kosovo will be established," authorities said.