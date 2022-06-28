Turkmen top diplomat calls for freeing Caspian region from political differences

ASHGABAT, June 28. /TASS/. The key task for the Caspian littoral states is to preserve the Caspian Sea region as a space free from political differences and potential conflicts, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said on Tuesday.

"Our key task, especially now, amid the global political and economic turbulence, is to preserve the Caspian region as a space free from political difference, potential conflicts, misunderstanding and mistrust, to safely protect it from external threats and challenges," the Orient agency quoted him as saying after a meeting of the top diplomats of the Caspian littoral nations in Ashgabat.

According to the agency, the Turkmen top diplomat suggested meetings between the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states be held regularly.

The meeting of Russian, Iranian, Kazakh, Azerbaijani, and Turkmen foreign ministers was held in Ashgabat on Tuesday ahead of the 6th Caspian summit scheduled for Wednesday.