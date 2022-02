NUR-SULTAN, February 25. /TASS/. Dariga Nazarbayeva, a daughter of Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev, said on Friday she would step down from her position as a member of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber, the Zakon.kz news portal reported.

"Today I made the decision to step down as a member of the parliament’s Mazhilis [lower house] and to focus on public, humanitarian, cultural and charity activities," she said in a written statement, published by the portal.