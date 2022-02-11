Ukraine not planning any offensives in Donbass, claims Kiev’s top diplomat

KIEV, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine is not planning any offensive operations in Donbass, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Friday.

"Ukraine is not planning any offensives. We don’t need any provocations," the Ukrainian foreign ministry quoted him as saying on its Facebook account.

According to Kuleba, Kiev is not seeking escalation but is rather sticking to the "positions of defense."

Commenting on the White House’s advisory to American citizens urging them to immediately leave Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said Friday that he didn’t rule out that Ukraine could attack the Donbass republics soon and that everything was ready in Ukraine for the offensive.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.