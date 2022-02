WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. US State Department Spokesman Ned Price did not comment at a briefing on reports about plans to deploy US antimissile systems THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) in eastern Ukraine.

"I can't speak to moves that haven't been announced that are hypothetical that may not come to pass," he said responding to a relevant question.

On Monday, a diplomatic source told TASS that Kiev had asked the United States to deploy several THAAD battalions near Kharkov.