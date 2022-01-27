Tajikistan moves heavy equipment to border regions — Kyrgyz National Security Committee

BISHKEK, January 27. /TASS/. The Tajik side is currently moving heavy equipment and military personnel to the conflict zone on the border with Kyrgyzstan, the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security reported on Thursday.

"Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, Major General Ularbek Sharsheev stated that it is precisely the Tajik side that is not ceasing fire, moreover, it continues to move heavy military equipment and personnel to the border," the statement said.

It is also noted that the Tajik side "periodically continues to shoot at the positions" of Kyrgyz servicemen.

"Shootouts continue in the localities of Eki-Tash, Kum-Bazar, Chyr-Dobo. Using a mortar, the Tajik servicemen shelled the deployment site of the servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, also a house of a Kyrgyz citizen burned down in the Kochoboyu locality due to shelling by the Tajik servicemen," the statement emphasized.