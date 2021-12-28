Zelensky sanctions media group of opposition lawmaker

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky sanctioned three companies that own opposition television channels including the Novosti media group that belongs to an opposition lawmaker.

Novosti is owned by Taras Kozak, a lawmaker representing the Opposition Platform for Life, according to an executive order released on the presidential website. The other two companies affected by the sanctions are Time Media and Teleprostir.

The sanctions are effective immediately and for five years.