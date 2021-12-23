Russia has impression Ukraine preparing for new military operation in Donbass, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Ukraine may be preparing a new military operation in Donbass while Western countries are calling on Russia in advance not to interfere in the unfolding conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference aired live from Moscow’s Manege Hall on Thursday.

The Russian leader recalled that the Ukrainian authorities had already attempted twice to launch an offensive in Donbass, which ended in a complete failure for Kiev.

"We have the impression that they are, perhaps, preparing a third military operation and are warning us in advance, ‘not to interfere, not to defend these people [the Donbass population] and if you interfere and defend them, new sanctions will follow.’ This is the first scenario that we must react to," Putin said.

"The second scenario involves generally creating an ‘anti-Russia’ on this territory [Ukraine] with the constant pumping of advanced weapons into it and with the brainwashing of the population," the Russian president added.

Following this, under the cover of new weapon systems supplied by the West, Ukrainian radicals may be pushed towards resolving the Donbass problem militarily and provoked into an attempt to return the Russian Crimea to Ukraine, the Russian leader pointed out.

In this situation, Russia must think about ensuring its security in the short-term perspective, Putin stressed.