At least 89 people die from mystery illness in South Sudan — radio

PRETORIA, December 14. /TASS/. At least 89 people have died from a mystery disease in the east of South Sudan in the past few weeks, South African radio station SABC reported on Tuesday.

According to it, the World Health Organization has already dispatched a rapid response team of specialists to Jonglei State, the epicenter of the disease.

International organizations working in South Sudan have reported at least 89 deaths. Local authorities, for their part, are reporting many fatalities from the disease although its nature has not been identified for now. Most of the infected people live in the areas that have seen the most flooding in the past 60 years. Initial suggestions that it could be cholera, have found no confirmation during the research.