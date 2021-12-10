Russia delivers almost 2 mln doses of Sputnik V to Serbia — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Serbia has already produced more than 1.5 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, and Russia has supplied almost 2 mln more doses to the country, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Russia has supplied almost 2 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Serbia, and now industrial production of Sputnik V has been launched. More than 1.5 mln doses have already been produced, some of which are used for mass immunization of the population, including in neighboring Serbia countries," he said at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic.

Mishustin noted that Serbia is an important partner of Russia, and bilateral relations are based on historical friendship, tested by time military ties, and do not depend on the political situation.

RBC reported earlier on Friday, citing data from the Federal Customs Service that sales of Russian vaccines abroad in October set a record for the past 30 years. Thus, in ten months of 2021, the volume of exports of drugs that pass under the customs code "other vaccines for humans", which includes the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine exceeded $1.2 bln.