Level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Russia reaches 53.7%, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Inoculation against coronavirus with the first component has been conducted in Russia more than 72 mln times, with both components - almost 64 mln times. The level of herd immunity in Russia has reached 53.7%, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told journalists on Friday.

"As of December 3, vaccination with the first component has been conducted 72,078,412 times, full-cycle vaccination - 63,961,690 times. The level of herd immunity in Russia amounts to 53.7%," she said.

Earlier, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing specified that in order to reach herd immunity in Russia, no less than 80% of the adult population should be inoculated. According to the deputy prime minister, this is over 90 mln people.