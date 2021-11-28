Visit of Greek PM to Russia to open a new chapter in bilateral relations - Ministry

ATHENS, November 28. /TASS/. The visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Russia on December 8 will open a new chapter in relations between both countries, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece and Co-Chair of the Russian-Greek Commission on Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, Miltiadis Varvitsiodis, reported on Sunday. The diplomat will take part in the 13th session of the commission in Moscow on November 29-30, as well as prepare the visit of the Greek prime minister to Russia.

"I’m visiting Moscow on November 29-30 as a co-chairman of the Joint Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission. I’d like to recall that the convening of the 13th session of this commission, as well as my own planned visits to Russia, had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, the videoconferences were conducted with the Co-Chair of the Commission from the Russian side, Transport Ministry [Vitaly] Savelyev over bilateral economic, industrial and scientific and technical cooperation," Varvitsiodis said.

According to him, at this stage efforts of both countries are focused on energy, transport, tourism, investment and interregional cooperation. "We hope that thanks to the protocol on cooperation within the framework of the joint intergovernmental commission, which will be inked in Moscow, as well as the upcoming visit of the prime minister, a new charter will be opened in Greek-Russian relations," the alternate minister stressed.