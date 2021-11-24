Vietnam keen to cooperate with Russia in production of COVID-19 vaccines, says president

HANOI, November 24. /TASS/. Vietnam is keen to cooperate with Russia in the joint production of vaccines against COVID-19, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in an exclusive interview with TASS before his trip abroad during which he will visit Switzerland and Russia.

Vietnam was one of the first countries in the Southeast Asia to license Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and the first state in the region to start its production. The country highly appreciates the fact that Russia was among the first nations worldwide to successfully develop and establish the production of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nguyen Xuan Phuc noted. "We are keen to intensify the cooperation with Russia in the field of transfer of technology on the production of vaccines and cure for COVID-19," he added.

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine consisting of almost 740,000 doses was officially delivered to the Vietnamese side in late September, the president said. Concurrently, the local pharmaceutical company Vabiotech started the filling of the first 1 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, thus creating the conditions for "business circles of the two countries to be able to start the implementation of large-scale projects on the production in Vietnam of Russian vaccines and cure for COVID-19," he noted.