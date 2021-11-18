Red Cross alarmed by migrant crisis, urges assistance and protection — statement

GENEVA, November 18. /TASS/. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have urged protection, as well as access to humanitarian and medical assistance for the migrants on the border of Belarus with EU countries in a joint statement circulated in Geneva on Thursday.

"All migrants, irrespective of their legal status, should have effective access to humanitarian assistance and medical assistance, as well as to protection," the statement said. "Whether this is international protection, or a voluntary return to their home countries, migrants’ rights should be respected at all times and authorities should avoid separating family members and putting at risk their lives and physical integrity," it stressed.

Red Cross representatives are rendering assistance to migrants amassed on the border. "IFRC has allocated more than 1 million Swiss Francs to Belarus Red Cross, Polish Red Cross and Lithuanian Red Cross, whose volunteers and staff are assisting thousands of vulnerable people with food, water, blankets and vital medical assistance," the statement said.

In turn, "ICRC is complementing the response, providing support and additional technical expertise to Red Cross partners, notably to keep migrants in contact with their relatives and other protection-related issues," the statement said. The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.