Afghan girls to resume their studies in March 2022 — Taliban spokesman

KABUL, November 18. /TASS/. After the winter break, Afghan schoolgirls will resume their studies in March 2022, Spokesman for the Education Ministry in the interim government of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), Nazar Mohammad Irfan reported on Thursday.

"Schools in a number of provinces close for the winter period. Furthermore, it is necessary to adopt some resolutions in the educational field and make appropriate alterations, but we are planning to resume the girls’ education in secondary schools as usual in March," Irfan said.

He pointed out that under Afghanistan’s former government, many residents refused to send their daughters to school, since male teachers taught girls after 6th grade. The Ministry of Education in the interim government of the Taliban is planning to adjust the educational process "to the provisions of Islam."

Having seized power in Afghanistan by the Taliban radical movement in mid-August and the temporary cessation of the educational process, classes in schools resumed on September 19, however only boys and male teachers were allowed to attend them. Later Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid specified that girls would be accepted to schools after completing the preparation for separate training.

On October 5, girls resumed their lessons in several secondary schools for 13-18 years old in Kunduz Province. According to the TOLOnews TV channel, the same provisions are allowed in the Provinces of Balkh, Jowzjan, Herat and Bamyan.