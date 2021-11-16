Belarus sends request to Poland over use of riot gear against refugees

MINSK, November 16. /TASS/. The Belarusian State Border Committee has sent a request to Poland asking to explain the use of riot gear against refugees staying on Belarusian territory, a committee spokesperson told TASS on Tuesday.

"The State Border Committee has sent a request to Poland demanding an explanation for incidents involving the use of force, riot gear and equipment against refugees staying on Belarusian territory," the spokesperson said.

According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, firing stun grenades at unarmed people staying on the Belarusian side of the border is "a blatant violation of international rules, including the rights of migrants seeking asylum."

"These incidents can be viewed as a direct attempt at aggression against Belarus," the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, migrants seeking a corridor via Poland to reach Germany started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who responded by firing tear gas. Gunshots were heard and several stun grenades went off. Police used a water cannon to drive migrants away from the border fence. Meanwhile, the Belarusian Investigative Committee announced a probe into the use of riot gear and ammunition against unarmed civilians at the Bruzgi border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border.