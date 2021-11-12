Russia never had plans of invading Ukraine — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 12. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky on Thursday dismissed a Bloomberg report, claiming that Russia could allegedly be planning an invasion into Ukraine.

"No, we never planned and we never will," he said, answering to a question from a reporter.

The diplomat added that this stance will remain in place "unless we are provoked by Ukraine or by somebody else, and there will be the issue of defending our national sovereignty, because there are a lot of threats coming from Ukraine."

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing several sources, that US administration officials had briefed their European colleagues about their concerns of Russia’s possible preparations for an invasion of Ukraine. Those assumptions were reportedly based on some secret information, available only to the US. At the same time, Washington did not provide its European partners with this information.